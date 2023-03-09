Power supply fully restored in Kyiv – Klitschko

Tanya Polyakovskaya18:23, 09.03.23

At the same time, 30% of houses are still without heating.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko notes that electricity supply to consumers in the city has been fully restored after a nighttime enemy missile attack, and work is underway to restore heat supply.

“Power supply to consumers in Kiev has been restored in full. Work on restoring heat supply continues,” Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

He reported that now 30% of houses without heating.

“Communal services plan to restore heat in full within 24 hours,” Klitschko wrote.

The mayor also noted that in the morning the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital was left without heating and hot water, where almost 700 patients are now receiving inpatient treatment.

“Now work is underway to reconnect the central heating unit of the institution to three mobile boiler rooms with a capacity of 600 kW. Together with the boiler rooms, diesel fuel and generators were delivered to the medical institution,” the mayor said.

Attack on Kyiv on March 9

As UNIAN reported earlier, on the morning of March 9, explosions were heard in the Goloseevsky and Svyatoshinsky districts of Kiev .

Subsequently, Klitschko said that as a result of a rocket attack by Russian invaders in Kyiv, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged, and part of the people of Kiev were left without heating.

Later, he noted that in the city, after the missile strikes, heat supplies had already been resumed in 300 residential buildings.

