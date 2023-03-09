Pentagon blocks transfer of Russian war crimes evidence to The Hague – NYT

Katerina Chernovol00:35, 09.03.23

US President Biden has not yet found a “way out of the impasse.”

The Pentagon is blocking the transfer by the administration of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden of evidence about the war crimes of the Russian occupation forces committed by them in Ukraine to the Hague court. The US military leadership fears setting a precedent that could pave the way for Americans to be held accountable.

According to The New York Times, citing American officials, the State Department and the US Department of Justice support the transfer of evidence of Russian war crimes to the court. At the same time, US President Biden has not yet found a “way out of the impasse.”

Journalists write that this is about an investigation launched by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, after the Russian invasion a year ago. This refers to the materials regarding the decision of the Russian military-political leadership to hit the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and kidnap Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories..

It is noted that in December 2022, the US Congress decided to change the legal restrictions on court assistance from the States. Congress has authorized the United States to assist in investigations and a possible legal investigation that is linked to the Russian war against Ukraine. However, behind closed doors in the Joe Biden administration there is a political discussion about whether the US should do this.

