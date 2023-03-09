One million shells needed to hold off Putin’s troops

and

Mar 8

Ukraine needs one million shells urgently to fight back against Vladimir Putin’s forces, the country’s defence minister has said.

Oleksii Reznikov said his country’s armed forces need the one million 155-millimetre and 105-millimetre shells “as soon as possible” to save Ukrainian lives.



The total equates to around 90,000-100,000 artillery rounds per month and would cost around 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion).

Mr Reznikov added that air defence systems, tanks and ammunition are among other priorities he will raise during a meeting with EU defence ministers today.



It follows claims by Russia’s Wagner Group that they have taken “all the eastern part” of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town where fighting has raged for weeks.

