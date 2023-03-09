In the Lviv region, a rocket hit a residential area: 4 people died in their own homes (photo)

Vitaly Saenko09:00, 09.03.23

The rubble is still being dismantled, there may be people under them.

In the Lvov region, a Russian missile hit a residential area, killing four citizens. This was announced by the chairman of the Lviv Regional Military State Administration Maksim Kozitsky in Telegram.

“In the Zolochiv district, an enemy missile fell in a residential area. A fire started. It has already been extinguished,” Kozitsky said.

At the same time, four deaths are known at the moment. “These are four adults. Two men and two women. They were at home at the time the rocket fell. The rubble is still being dismantled. There may be other people under them,” he added.

The fire also destroyed three residential buildings, three cars, a garage and several outbuildings.

As a result of the attack, four people were killed / photo by the State Emergency Service

Rescuers are looking for people under the rubble / photo of the State Emergency Service

