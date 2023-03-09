From the FB page of Prof. Roman Sheremeta; Ukrainian-American Economist

Mar 9

Now we know exactly how Donald Trump would finish the russian war against Ukraine in one day. During a radio interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, Trump said that all he needed to do was let russia “take over” parts of Ukraine. Here is the direct quote: “I could’ve made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could’ve worked a deal.”

For me, as a conservative and a Republican, it is truly sickening to see how low the GOP has fallen. The Republican Party of old used to stand up against tyrants, not “make deals” with them. From 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫 to 𝐁𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 to 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧 today. The party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan – men who stood up against oppression in all its forms. Men who fought for freedom and democracy, just like Ukraine is fighting today.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-news-edits-out-donald-trump-saying-he-mightve-let-russia-take-over-parts-of-ukraine?fbclid=IwAR2jApnF7o58WogCP0S4ZNw4hFL2MLwQgTSD0MP2HSFVAHLabytySwPIWls

