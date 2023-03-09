Almost half of the city without electricity: details of the consequences of the Russian strike on Zhytomyr became known

Tanya Polyakovskaya17:50, 09.03.23

The entire city could be left without electricity, the mayor warned.

The mayor of the city of Zhytomyr Sergey Sukhomlin notes that now, after the shelling by the Russian invaders , about 50% of the city remains without electricity.

He said this during the briefing. Speaking about the consequences of the shelling for Zhytomyr, the mayor noted that the energy infrastructure of the city had suffered. “The consequences are quite difficult for the city of Zhytomyr. Because already in the morning there was no water in the taps of people. The water supply system and other facilities of Zhytomyr were de-energized. And only around lunchtime they began to partially connect some objects,” he said.

“Now about 50% of Zhytomyr is without electricity. And I think that in the near future, about another hour, and, I think, the entire Zhytomyr will be turned off again,” Sukhomlin said.

The mayor said that some of the city’s critical infrastructure facilities were connected to generators. Electric transport does not operate in the city, additional buses have been put on the routes.

Sukhomlin noted that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

Enemy missile attack March 9, 2023 – what was reported

As UNIAN reported earlier, today, March 9, the Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. The attack lasted more than six hours, during which time the enemy fired 81 missiles of various bases, including Caliber and Daggers . In addition, eight launches of Shahed-136/131 attack drones were carried out.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, out of 48 X-101/X-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles, the air defense destroyed 34 cruise missiles, as well as four Shahed-136/131 UAVs. In addition, eight Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the invaders attacked the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Vinnitsa, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odessa, Zaporozhye regions and the city of Kiev.

In Zhytomyr, most residents were left without electricity and water . According to the head of the Zhytomyr regional military administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, the Russian invaders attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr region with drones. Almost 150 thousand subscribers were left without power supply.

