Alarm for half of Ukraine: Kim announced the launch of missiles

Yuri Kobzar20:50, 09.03.23

In Ukraine, a large-scale air alert has been declared again.

In Ukraine, a large-scale air alert has been declared again – all the southern and eastern regions have “blushed”. This is evidenced by the air alert map alerts.in.ua.

During the alarm, residents of Zaporizhzhia heard explosions in the city, Suspilna reports . In the regional military administration, citizens are urged not to distribute photos and videos of hits so that the enemy cannot correct the fire.

The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, announced the launch of enemy missiles.

“The bastards are sending rockets again,” he wrote.

At 20:47, the air raid alert went off in the Poltava, Kirovograd, Odessa and Kherson regions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...