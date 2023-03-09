A large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine: explosions thundered, there were hits

Katerina Chernovol08:01, 09.03.23

Explosions are reported in various regions of the country.

On the night of March 9, an air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, in the Odessa region and Kharkov there were hits on energy facilities.

The head of the President’s Office urged to listen to air raid signals.

“In no case do we ignore anxiety,” he wrote on Telegram .

Mayor of Kremenchuk Vitaliy Maletsky also asks not to ignore the alarm.

“We do not ignore the alarm. Increased missile danger!”, The message says.

In the Kyiv region, they also warn of the threat of an air attack.

“Air defense forces are on the alert. Stay in shelters or safe places until the end of the air raid,” the Kyiv OVA said.

Updated 02.43 Air raid alert spread to all regions of Ukraine.

Updated 03:14 Head of the Khmelnytsky OVA Serhiy Gamaly calls to go to the shelter.

“Don’t ignore the alarm! Everyone take cover,” he wrote.

Correspondents of ” Suspilny ” report about the sounds of explosions in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

Updated 03:58 Kharkiv and the region are under fire.

“Attention! Residents of Kharkov and the region, the occupiers are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, said.

The explosions were also confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

“There are a series of explosions in Kharkiv. No details yet, but I ask everyone to be careful,” he said.

“Suspilne” reports that the power went out in part of Kharkov.

Updated 04:16 Head of the Odesa OVA Maxim Marchenko reports a hit in a critical infrastructure facility.

“Attention residents of the Odessa region! As a result of a massive missile strike, missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region, as well as damaged residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Power supply restrictions are currently in place. According to the results of the work of air defense units, there is a shooting down of missiles. Continues combat work, the second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!” – the message says.

Updated 04:19 Energy facilities are targeted in Kharkiv.

“Energy infrastructure is under attack. In some districts of Kharkiv there are problems with light. But we will stand and fix everything,” said Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Updated 04:26 Air defense was working in the Kiev region. Residents of the Kiev region are asked to continue to stay in shelters.

In the Kharkiv region, about 15 strikes were recorded in Kharkiv and the region.

“The occupiers are once again targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Previously, there is a hit in a private residential building in the Kharkiv region. Information about the victims and the extent of the destruction is being specified,” Sinegubov wrote.

Updated 05:15 There is an increased threat of a missile attack in the Cherkasy region. Safety blackouts have been applied in the area.

“Increased threat of a missile attack in the Cherkasy region. Be in the safest possible place! Also, safety power outages have been applied in the region. Power engineers are taking measures to ensure the power system,” said Igor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA.

Updated 05:20 Natalya Popova, adviser to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Council, spoke about the consequences of getting into a residential building.

“From a private house that the Russians attacked, the State Emergency Service took out 2 people. They were handed over to an emergency room. One person received help on the spot. One was hospitalized, his condition is light,” she said.

Updated 05:51 A strong explosion thundered in Kiev. Reported on the work of air defense. In the Telegram channels of the capital, it was reported that the people of Kiev heard an explosion in Troyeshchyna and on the Left Bank.

Updated 6:24. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that the explosions took place in the Goloseevsky district of the capital. All the necessary services left the scene of the incident.

Updated 6:53 AM . In the western regions, they began to cancel the air raid alert.

Updated 6:58. Residents of the Svyatoshinsky and Shevchenkovsky districts of Kyiv heard at least three explosions. There is no official information yet.

Updated 7:14. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the explosion in the Svyatoshinsky district of the capital.

“Svyatoshinsky district. All services are sent to the place. Cars are burning in the courtyard of one of the residential buildings,” the report says.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident. They are given the help they need.

After the Russian strike by Shahed-136 drones, most residents of Zhytomyr were left without electricity and water.

According to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sukhomlin, according to preliminary information, none of the people were injured. Electric transport is temporarily out of service, the city plans to limit electricity consumption. Generators will be used at critical infrastructure facilities.

Updated 7:22 AM . The Russians de-energized the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In the blackout mode six times during the occupation, the 5th and 6th power units are transferred to a cold state, 18 diesel generators are turned on to power the ZNPP’s own needs. Fuel for their work remains for 10 days.

Updated 7:56. In all regions of Ukraine, the end of the air raid alert. It lasted seven hours.

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

During the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia carried out more than 10 massive missile attacks on Ukraine. Missiles are launched both from the air and from the sea. The main target of previous attacks were Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities.

Recently, the tactics of the Russians have changed. Military expert Alexander Musienko noted that the last massive strike took place on February 10, 2023, so the Russian Federation took an unusual “pause”. According to him, now there are two scenarios according to which the enemy will hit Ukraine: the Russians will deliver pinpoint strikes or launch massive attacks with a large interval.

