Zelensky invited the speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Ukraine: he refused

Oleg Davigora18:08, 03/08/23

Kevin McCarthy sticks to his position that the US should not send Kyiv “carte blanche”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to visit Ukraine amid growing disagreement among Republican lawmakers over whether the United States should continue to support the country’s efforts to repel Russian invasion .

According to The Washington Post , Zelensky noted that other lawmakers visited Ukraine to witness what the war had done to the country and to see with their own eyes “supply routes, every projectile, every bullet, every dollar [of aid],” Zelensky said.

“I think Speaker McCarthy — he’s never been to Kyiv or Ukraine. I think that would help him with his position. When they come to us … they see the supply lines, every shell, every bullet, every dollar. McCarthy should come here to see how we work, what is happening here, what war caused us, what people are fighting now, who is fighting now. And after that, make your assumptions,” Zelenskyy said.

After learning of the Ukrainian invitation, McCarthy said he would not go and blamed the Biden administration for not acting quickly enough to help Ukraine. However, McCarthy stuck to his position that the US should not send Kyiv “carte blanche”.

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank cheques, okay? So from that point of view, I don’t need to go to Ukraine to figure out if there’s carte blanche or not. I’ll continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see that. And my view has always been that I’m not going to give carte blanche for anything,” McCarthy said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...