What if the ‘Russia’s world’ comes to Europe?

March 8, 2023

War crimes, torture, killings, impunity, and utter disregard for human rights and international law are what the so-called “Russia’s world” brings to every patch of land it occupies. As a warning of the danger of Moscow’s ideological doctrine to Europeans, an installation called “Russkiy Mir” was set up near the Russian embassy in Berlin on Feb. 22.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine, a partner in the Vitsche Berlin project and ISD group creative agency, initiated the project. Kyiv Post has spoken to Svitlana Myronchuk, the Project Director of the Communication Agency ISD group, to find out more about the installation and the attitude towards Russians and Russia’s war in Germany.

