Trump said he would let Russia seize a piece of Ukraine

Yana Stavskaya20:39, 08.03.23

Trump’s phrase about Ukraine was cut by American Fox News from the air in prime time.

Former US President Donald Trump , the main opponent of the Biden Administration, responded on Fox News radio how he would end the war in Ukraine. To avoid scandal, the editors decided to cut the phrase.

The inconsistencies in the interview drew the attention of Daily Beast journalist Justin Baragona. Trump said all he had to do was let Russia “take over” parts of Ukraine.

Trump has boasted that Russia “captured nothing” during his presidency. He then added: “I could negotiate. In the worst case, I could negotiate to give them something to capture, there are certain areas that, frankly, are Russian-speaking, but that would be a deal.

However, the channel itself, sympathetic to the Republicans, cut this phrase from the air in prime time. At the words “I could agree …” Trump’s speech quickly breaks off and begins already with his position on China.

