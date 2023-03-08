Violetta Orlova18:40, 03/08/23

Girkin’s entourage called the massive strikes on Ukraine a “rocket show.”

Entourage of the Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) whines that massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities by expensive Calibers did nothing but drain resources for the Russian Federation.

In his Telegram, the terrorist agreed with the opinion of his friend, militant Igor Anikin. In this way, he criticized the actions of General Sergei Surovikin, whose cruelty pro-war Russian “bloggers” once enjoyed.

“Where did the hundreds of expensive Calibers and other Iskanders, which allegedly destroyed the Ukrainian infrastructure, go to General Armageddon “Cuckoldon”, of course, no one will ask. Like his successor,” wrote Comrade Girkin

Girkin’s entourage called the massive strikes on Ukraine a “rocket show” that was organized “not for the sake of victory, but for the sake of negotiations”: “To which, in fact, no one went. A shot into the void.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

