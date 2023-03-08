11 million Ukrainian refugees returned home from EU – Commissioner Johansson

08.03.2023 15:42

About 16 million Ukrainians arrived in the European Union in 2022, and 11 million of them later returned to Ukraine, whereas another 1 million people left for other countries, and about four million refugees remained on EU territory.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, March 8.

“We have welcomed 16 million Ukrainians into the European Union [in 2022]. Eleven million have gone back to Ukraine again. Four million are still here. Another 1 million went further outside Ukraine, for example, to Canada, the U.S. and the UK,” she said.

According to Johansson, Ukrainians returned home not because they are allegedly not welcome on EU territory, but this is primarily related to their desire to be part of the resistance to Russian aggression and to continue working in Ukraine.

“I talked to those who returned, and therefore there is no reason to say that they are not happy here. They feel that they are welcome here. But many, perhaps having left their children here with their relatives, returned themselves to fight, work or be part of the resistance to Russian aggression,” she said.

According to Johansson, about 200,000 border crossings by Ukrainians to and from the EU are recorded every week.

