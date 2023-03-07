Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

6 MARCH 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the decision to continue defending the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying that Ukraine is seeing some of the most significant results in the city since the beginning of the war.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Bakhmut has delivered and is delivering one of the greatest results during this war, during the entire battle for Donbas. And I thank every soldier who is fighting in this most difficult area, who is fighting for all parts of our country, on all fronts.”

Details: Zelenskyy also spoke in detail about today’s meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where attendees heard reports on the situation in Bakhmut. He said he had directly asked Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces should withdraw from the city.

Both generals replied, “Do not withdraw” and instead recommended reinforcing the Ukrainian positions on the Bakhmut front. Zelenskyy said the Staff unanimously agreed with this decision. The president asked Zaluzhnyi to find reinforcements to support the defence of Bakhmut.

He added, “There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned. There is no Ukrainian trench in which the resilience and heroism of our warriors would be disregarded.”

Previously: Bild, a German tabloid, speculated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to have had a dispute with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the battle for the city of Bakhmut, which has been under repeated Russian attacks since summer 2022.

Background:

President Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Defence Ministry have repeatedly emphasised that Russia appears not to care about the scale of its losses on the Bakhmut front.

On 6 March, CNN reported that the Russian occupation forces have lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast than the Ukrainian defence forces.

