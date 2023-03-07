Watch Russian Tanks Run Into the Same Trap Near Vuhledar, Ukraine | WSJ

In recent weeks, Russia launched repeated attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, where Western and Ukrainian officials say Moscow lost dozens of armored military vehicles, tanks and hundreds of troops.

WSJ examines videos from the area to understand Russian military tactics and offensive strategy.

0:00 Why has Russia’s Vuhledar offensive proven so costly for Moscow?

0:49 Why Russian troops have continued to go through this Ukrainian choke point

2:36 What is the extent of Russia’s losses at Vuhledar?

You can never get sick of watching orc stupidity. It must be in the russian genes.

