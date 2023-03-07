“Wagner’s” methods: the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recruits convicts and throws them into the “meat grinder” without training

Marta Hychko16:28, 03/07/23

The Zekas were handed contract forms with the “management” – allegedly now they serve in the “people’s militia of the DNR”.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is recruiting prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine according to the principle of the ” Wagner ” PMC. According to one of the recruits, they were not given any contracts and wanted to go into battle a week after training.

As the Telegram channel “Caution, news” writes, a former prisoner of colony No. 4 of the Stavropol region told journalists that on February 9, employees of the Ministry of Defense came to the colony and offered the prisoners to “serve the motherland” in Ukraine . For six months of service, the convicts were to receive payments and the removal of all convictions.

Certificate of recruited convict / t.me/ostorozhno_novosti

Recruited convicts were promised that they would be sent to the first battle after only three months of training. The interlocutor of the channel was attracted by the opportunity to remove criminal records, which are not accepted for public service. But already on the front line, he allegedly realized that his consent was a “terrible mistake”, and now he wants to “clear his name”.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

Zek reported that three days after signing the contract, the convicts were taken to one of the villages of the Donetsk region, where they were trained. And within a week, the command tried to send the prisoners into the first battle. Recruited prisoners staged a riot.

“Firstly, the promised three months have not passed, and they still haven’t had time to learn anything. Second, they were never given documents confirming the status of contract workers. The dispatch to the front line was postponed, the prisoners were handed contract forms with some “management” – allegedly, now they serve in the “people’s militia of the DPR”. After long disputes with the command, one of the officers told the prisoners: “You have been beaten,” the channel reports.

Forms for recruits / t.me/ostorozhno_novosti

