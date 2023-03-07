Wagner PMC founder Prigozhin concerned about Ukraine amassing troops around Bakhmut

The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces formed a military group to block his fighters near Bakhmut.

“In order to unblock Bakhmut, all is needed is to block the Wagner PMC. To do this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces created a number of groups: one group in Sloviansk – the 67th brigade, the second group in Siversk – the 81st and 66th brigades, another group in Chasiv Yar and one in Konstantinivka,” he said, answering a question about the decision of the Ukrainian military command to continue defending Bakhmut.

According to Prigozhin, this could lead to a “pie” situation.

“The filling is the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces encircled by us, and the shell is, in fact, the Wagner PMC,” he stressed.

The founder of the Wagner PMC, said that he was “knocking on all doors, sounding the alarm regarding the ammunition and reinforcements, as well as covering the flanks.” According to him, this requires coordinated actions, otherwise a huge catastrophe awaits the Russian troops near Bakhmut.

“If everything is coordinated and this joint work is done without ambitions and hysterics, then we block the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and not them block us. If not, then everyone is going to be f**cked up,” Prigozhin’s press service quotes him as saying.

According to him, he will personally become the “cherry” on top of this “pie” and together with the Wagner mercenaries will be trapped.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces will fight for Bakhmut to the end, and this is obvious. We have to do our job to the end, too. But when the whole world is against you, it is necessary that someone reaches out to you. Therefore, we knock on all doors,” Prigozhin summed up.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to defend Bakhmut and strengthen positions in the city. The decision to continue defending Bakhmut was made at today’s meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

https://uawire.org/wagner-pmc-founder-prigozhin-concerned-about-ukraine-amassing-troops-around-bakhmut

