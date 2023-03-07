Ukrainian soldier executed by Russians is Tymofiy Shadura – Ground Forces

07.03.2023

A Ukrainian serviceman executed by Russians is Tymofiy Shadura, a soldier of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to preliminary data.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, a footage was shared on social networks and mass media showing a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine being shot by the Russian occupiers after he said “Glory to Ukraine!” According to preliminary data, the deceased is Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, a serviceman of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade,” the report says.

Shadura has been considered missing since February 3, 2023 after hostilities in the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

The body of the Ukrainian serviceman is currently in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the identity will be established after the body it returned and the relevant examinations are conducted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a footage of the Russian invaders shooting a Ukrainian soldier for the phrase “Glory to Ukraine!” appeared online.

On March 6, the main investigation department of Ukraine’s SBU State Security Service launched criminal proceedings after footage emerged showing a Ukrainian soldier being shot by the Russians.

