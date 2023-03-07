Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut

6 MARCH 2023

Ukrainian border guards have shared footage of a Wagner Group assault unit being eliminated in the hotly contested city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: “A Wagner Group unit recently attempted to assault one of our defenders’ strongholds on the Bakhmut front. The attackers were stopped in close combat. Having lost some of its fighters, the enemy unit started to retreat.

National Guard aerial reconnaissance [units] located the retreating fighters, and mortar operators from the Border Guard Service killed at least seven invaders.”

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine confirmed that the video was shot in Bakhmut.

Прикордонники показали, як знищили штурмовиків “Вагнера” у Бахмуті pic.twitter.com/ORcz0vea5Q — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 6, 2023

