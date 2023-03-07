“There is good news”: Prigozhin said that Shoigu’s son-in-law joined “Wagner”

Marta Hychko15:40, 03/07/23

According to him, the mercenaries have a “new fighter”.

The leader of the private military company “Wagner” Yevhen Prigozhin said that the scandalous son-in-law of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksiy Stolyarov became his mercenary.

According to Prigozhin ‘s press service, “one more fighter” allegedly appeared in the “Wagner” PMC. And his name is Oleksiy Stolyarov, like Shoigu’s son-in-law.

“By the way, there is also some good news. Recently, the “Wagner” PMK was joined by another soldier, and his name is Oleksiy Stolyarov,” Prigozhin said, commenting on the situation at the front.

Oleksiy Stolyarov: what is Shoigu’s scandalous son-in-law known for?

Oleksiy Stolyarov is a Russian fitness blogger, the husband of Ksenia, the daughter of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. He came to the attention of the mass media on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. That day, Stolyarov “liked” the post of another blogger – Yuriy Dudy, who accused Putin and his entourage of a bloody and “senseless” war.

Later, Stolyarov removed the “like”, but the reaction of Shoigu’s son-in-law was captured on the screenshots. Russians who supported the invasion started writing to him, and he sent them to the front: “Z-cattle they forgot to ask. Go to the front, don’t fuck me here.

The leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin promised to catch Stolyarov. In the midst of a scandal with his support of an anti-war publication, Stolyarov published a video of a luxurious vacation. Shoigu’s daughter also “lit up” in the video.

