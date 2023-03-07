The speaker of rescuers Dudka died, injured as a result of a Russian missile attack

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk17:50, 03/07/23

For the life of the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region, they fought for almost a year.

Yevgenia Dudka, the speaker of the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations in the Dnipropetrovsk region, who was injured as a result of a Russian missile attack , died.

Doctors in the Motherland and in Germany fought for Dudka’s life for 11 months, her husband-rescuer Ihor Getalo announced her death on Tuesday, March 7, on Instagram . “11 months of struggle. Dozens of operations. But, unfortunately, God needs you in heaven,” he wrote.

The man also confessed his love to Dudka and apologized for not being able to save her.

The head office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region has already reacted to Dudka’s death on Facebook .

“There are no words in this world to express the sadness and terrible pain of a terrible loss… Yevgenia is a true professional in her field, a patriot… The kingdom of heaven and the earth are with her,” the message reads.

