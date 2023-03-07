The commander of the Da Vinci Wolves, who became a legend, died in the war

Yana Stavska19:03, 03/07/23

Kotsyubailo was the first volunteer who received the title of Hero of Ukraine during his lifetime.

In the battles for Donbas, the Hero of Ukraine, who led his own unit “Wolves of Da Vinci”, Dmytro Kotsyubailo , died, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an evening video message.

The death of the Hero of Ukraine was previously reported on social networks by lawyer and military man Masi Nayem and politician Boryslav Bereza. However, they did not give his name. Bereza, in turn, specified that the deceased received a shrapnel wound in the neck.

“Da Vinci, hero of Ukraine, volunteer, man-symbol, man-courage, Dmytro Kotsyubailo died in battle today. Fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, combatant. He died in the battle near Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine,” – said Zelensky.

Died “Da Vinci” – who was Dmytro Kotsyubailo

“Da Vinci” was born in Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the village of Zadnistrianske, and went to war at the age of 18 – immediately after the Maidan and the Revolution of Dignity.

He had time to fight for Pokrovsk, Pisky, Savur-Mohyla, and was seriously wounded by tank fire. At the age of 21, Dmytro became the youngest company commander, leading the 1st Assault Company of the “Right Sector” DUK.

In 2021, Zelensky awarded Kotsyubailo with the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star order for personal courage shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In August of this year, Kotsyubailo received the rank of “junior lieutenant”.

