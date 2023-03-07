Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN

6 MARCH 2023

The Russian occupiers lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast than the Ukrainian defenders.

Source: CNN referring to a NATO military official familiar with the North Atlantic Alliance’s intelligence data

Details: NATO intelligence estimates that Russian troops lost at least five fighters for every Ukrainian soldier who died defending Bakhmut.

The official stressed that the ratio of five to one is a reasonable estimate based on intelligence data. He added that Ukraine also suffered significant losses defending the city.

What preceded this:

At the end of February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the military personnel of the Russian army were forced to replace the mercenaries of Wagner Group PMC on the Bakhmut front because most of the PMC units were killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...