Professor Snyder on Crimea

open.substack.com/pub/snyder/p/russias-crimean-disconnect
This is a long podcast by Professor Snyder, a renowned historian and Professor from Yale. He puts Crimea into perspective little heard from lame street media. If you have the time to listen it could be worth the time.
3 comments
Unfortunately this podcast is for subscribers only.
Curious Prof Snyder said the podcast can be shared without subscription. I’ll see if I can straighten it out.
The prof is always well worth the time. I will try to find it on another platform. He’s a great friend of Ukraine; he raised $1.2m for an anti-Shaheed system.
He also has some very big name celeb friends. As this heartwarming vid shows:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629132324544696323
I don’t know why it’s not on YouTube; it deserves a much bigger audience.
Another observation: these celebs are all liberal/left. Where are the righties? I know of only one MAGA figure in US media who supports Ukraine; Mark Levin. The rest are putler jackboot lickers.