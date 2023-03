Mar 7

The first Patriot air defense systems are already in Ukraine, – Polish Defense Minister.

“I must emphasize that thanks to the efforts made by Poland, Patriot batteries or the first Leopard tanks, among other things, have already reached Ukraine,” Mariusz Balaszczak.

These systems can shoot down Russian ballistic missiles.

Join our telegram channel for more videos – link in comments

ukrainenews #invasion #freedom #russiaukraine #ukrainian #zelensky #biden #democracy #peaceforukraine #stopthewar #supportukraine #politics #ucrania #kremlin #poland #europe #ukrainerussiawar #warzone #russianwar #ua #donbass #kherson

Like this: Like Loading...