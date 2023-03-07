Explosions rang out at the base of the occupiers in Melitopol – the mayor (photo)

Yana Stavska22:37, 03/07/23

Fedorov added that he was waiting for official confirmation of the attack on the invaders.

In the evening of March 7, powerful explosions rang out at the place where the Russian occupiers were gathering in Melitopol , Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram .

Local media shared the photo taken today at 19:20. The frame captured the moment of the flight, as it is claimed, in the area where the Russian military was based.

Fedorov added that he was waiting for official confirmation of the attack on the invaders.

Explosions in Melitopol – what is known

Melitopol has been occupied since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One of the largest bases was placed by Russian troops on a bombed-out military airfield, since then “cotton” has been constantly appearing there.

Explosions in the lairs of invaders increased significantly in the summer of 2022. On February 10, rockets hit the occupiers in the Tokmak area . In addition, new strikes on the airfield were recorded, and on March 5, two more Rashist bases came under fire .

Melitopol is part of the so-called “land corridor” of the Russians to Crimea, so the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aimed primarily at the enemy’s logistical routes. It is this city, according to many military personnel, that is the key to the de-occupation of the south of Ukraine .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...