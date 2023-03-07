Defense Forces eliminate 1,060 Russian invaders over past day

07.03.2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 154,830 Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 7, 2023, including 1,060 occupiers over the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy’s total combat losses include also 3,432 tanks (+9 over the past day), 6,714 armored combat vehicles (+11), 2,456 artillery systems (+23), 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 253 air defense systems (+3), 303 aircraft (+1), 289 helicopters, 5,323 motor vehicles (+16), 18 warships/cutters, 2,095 unmanned aerial vehicles (+9), 236 special equipment units. A total of 873 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The figures are being verified, the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 15 strikes on enemy positions, as well as one on an anti-aircraft missile system at its firing position.

