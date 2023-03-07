Dear Ukraine, please keep track of our women and children

Since the full scale invasion began a year ago, millions of Ukrainian women and children fled their country.

Some of them were kidnapped and/or forced into (sex)-slavery or may have been killed. Therefore it is imperative for the Ukrainian state to track down and contact all female refugees and to investigate their location and physical/financial situation.

A list of persons that cannot be found must then be handed to Interpol and local police in the corresponding country.

Find and save our women and children. Show them that they are not alone, that they are not forgotten.

©2023 Mike Hilbert

