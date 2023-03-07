130 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity

PHOTOS, VIDEO130 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity

Another prisoner swap has been carried out between Ukraine and Russia, and 130 Ukrainian defenders are returning home.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.https://t.me/ermaka2022/2178?embed=1

“Another prisoner swap has taken place, and we have managed to bring 130 of our people back home: 126 male defenders and four female defenders. These are warriors from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service,” Yermak wrote.

According to Yermak, among those released from Russian captivity, there are 87 defenders of Mariupol, including 71 of those who defended Azovstal steelworks.

In addition, there are Ukrainian warriors who had been taken prisoner near Bakhmut and Soledar – 35 servicemen from the Donetsk direction in total.

“Most of the people we are bringing back today have serious injuries. As President Volodymyr Zelensky says, the state must take care of each of them. Each of our heroes should feel that the state cares for them,” Yermak concluded.

