“Wagner” dried meat is sold in the Russian Federation (photo)

Marta Hychko15:31, 03/06/23

Domestic animals were depicted on the label.

Dried meat called ” Wagner ” has appeared on the shelves of Russian supermarkets.

As reported by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi, “Wagner” meat is sold in black zip bags. The “gods of Russian marketing” depicted a cow, a pig, a turkey and a chicken on the label.

“Wagner dried meat has started to be produced in Russia,” the journalist wrote, adding a pensive emoji.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...