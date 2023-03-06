“Wagner” dried meat is sold in the Russian Federation (photo)

Marta Hychko15:31, 03/06/23
Domestic animals were depicted on the label.
Dried meat called ” Wagner ” has appeared on the shelves of Russian supermarkets.
As reported by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi, “Wagner” meat is sold in black zip bags. The “gods of Russian marketing” depicted a cow, a pig, a turkey and a chicken on the label.
“Wagner dried meat has started to be produced in Russia,” the journalist wrote, adding a pensive emoji.
One comment
Wagner sell their killed soldiers as chopped meat. Are we surprised?