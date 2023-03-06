The algorithm for restoring Ukrainian power in Crimea is ready: the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed the details

Yury Kobzar20:13, 03/06/23

2 min.335

Ukrainian state structures have already developed a mechanism for resuming their work in the de-occupied territory.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already prepared an algorithm for the resumption of its work in the territories of Crimea and ORDLO , which have been occupied since 2014. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon.

“We have personnel calculations, the personnel of our services. And, of course, we work in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and other ministries,” Klymenko said.

He noted that the Ukrainian state as a whole faces a complex and complex task of restoring normal life on the territory of the ORDLO and Crimea after their liberation. It is necessary to restore the work of the state in all spheres of life – from the work of the police to the functioning of kindergartens.

Prospects for the liberation of Crimea

According to military expert Roman Svitan , the future counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take place in the southern direction – towards the Sea of ​​Azov. No other direction has any prospects.

At the same time, the liberation of Crimea should not become an overwhelming task. Military expert Oleg Zhdanov is sure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not have to storm the Russian trenches in Crimea “with sweat and blood.” The task may well be solved by the influence of artillery, which will force the enemy to surrender the peninsula.

Oleksiy Danilov, head of the NSDC , stressed that Crimea will indeed be liberated by military force. The plans for diplomatic de-occupation approved in 2021 are no longer relevant.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...