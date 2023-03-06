Sanctions are in effect: Russia has officially recognized the halving of oil and gas revenues

Olena Kovalenko16:30, 03/06/23

The volume of expenditures of the federal budget of the aggressor in January-February 2023 exceeded the indicators of the same period last year by 52%.

Against the background of massive anti-Russian sanctions, which were introduced in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor’s oil and gas revenues for January-February 2023 fell by 46%, to 947 billion rubles.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Finance of the aggressor country, the drop in oil and gas revenues is associated with a decrease in price quotations for Urals oil and a reduction in the volume of gas exports.

Non-oil and gas revenues of the aggressor in January-February 2023 amounted to 2,217 billion rubles, decreasing by 9% due to the reduction of income tax revenues.

