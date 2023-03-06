Occupiers’ leader Khodakovsky complains that the Ukrainians defend themselves better because they “defend their own land”

The founder of the Vostok terrorist battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the Ukrainian military is better at defense, because they know that they are “protecting their own land”. The militant wrote this in his Telegram channel.

“Watching our heroic efforts in the Bakhmut direction, I, nevertheless, pay tribute to the enemy: if we had demonstrated such tenacity in defense, the history of this war would have been written somewhat differently. They believe that they are defending their land. This truth hasn’t sunk in for us, it seems”, – Khodakovsky wrote.

As reported, the Institute for the Study of War believes that the failure of the russian offensive in the Luhansk oblast, in Vuhledar and the inevitable halt of their offensive in Bakhmut create good conditions for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

