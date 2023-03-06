Seventy years ago, on March 5, 1953, iosif stalin — a bloody kremlin dictator, who was afraid of losing power and strove to destroy the Ukrainians just like putin — died.

Analysing the aggressive plans and aggressor’s behavior, it can be stated that practices of stalinizm have become the hand book for putin: total censorship, aggressive propaganda, cruel persecution of dissidents and the cult of fear among subordinates. Putin and stalin are painful paranoid. Their deepest fear is to loss a personal power.

War crimes, committed by the russians during the aggression against Ukraine, have proved that putin is also persistently copying stalin in his pursuiting of genocide of the Ukrainian nation.

stalin’s death and the events caused by it in Moscow also provide an outline of the understanding of what can happen to russia after the military defeat and the disappearance of putin. The struggle for power, the debunking of the leader’s personality cult, a brief moment of the so-called ‘thaw’, and then — a new stage of repression and aggression.

Therefore, for a sustainable peace in Europe after the victory over aggressive russia, the key task for Ukraine and the whole civilized world should become the final destruction of the stalin-putin formation but not the movement of bunks in the prison of nations.

https://gur.gov.ua/en/content/metodychka-stalinizmu-na-stoli-putina.html

Like this: Like Loading...