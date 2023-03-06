From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Mar 6
Yana Rykhlitska, 29, volunteer and paramedic of the 93rd brigade, was killed near Bakhmut while evacuating the wounded. The ambulance she was in was shelled by russians. Eternal memory to Ukrainian Heroes!
Mar 6
Yana Rykhlitska, 29, volunteer and paramedic of the 93rd brigade, was killed near Bakhmut while evacuating the wounded. The ambulance she was in was shelled by russians. Eternal memory to Ukrainian Heroes!
2 comments
Слава Україні!
Слава його героям!
Another beautiful woman taken by devils.