Conflict brewing among Russia’s military leadership due to lack of battlefield successes

05.03.2023

A conflict is brewing in the top military leadership of the Russian Federation due to significant manpower and equipment losses and the lack of valid achievements at the front line.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, referring to a war update as of 18:00.

President Vladimir Putin in February promoted Eastern Military District Commander Rustam Muradov to the rank of Colonel General following his report on the “successes” of the 155th Marine Brigade in the Vuhledar district. It has been established that Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, now demands that the general truly prove he is worthy of his new rank and capture the town at any cost.

“According to the available intelligence, the brigade’s command and soldiers refuse to once again go on a senseless offensive, which the incompetent leadership orders them to do by storming the well-fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces without any support or preparation,” the General Staff said.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to focus its main efforts on offensive action in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy keeps violating the norms of international humanitarian law as their artillery targets civilian objects and households, aiming to destroy critical infrastructure.

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 23 air strikes and four missile strikes, as well as over 20 attacks using MLR systems.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains high across Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation has undergone no significant changes as the enemy keeps its units in proximity to the state border of Ukraine, further fortifying their positions, while no offensive groupings are being formed in the said areas.

Over the day, in the mentioned directions, the invaders fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Tymonovichi of Chernihiv region, Studenok, Budivelne, Vovkivka, Atynske, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, and Sadky of Sumy region, as well as Budarka, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, and Dvorichanske of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the invaders led unsuccessful offensives in the Bilohorivka district, Luhansk region, also firing artillery rounds at the Dvorichne, Hryanikyvka, and Pischane districts of Kharkiv region, the Bilohorivka, Nevske, and Serebryanske Forestry districts of Luhansk region, as well as Terniv, Spirne, and Rozdolivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Russian troops continue their assault efforts, storming Bakhmut and surrounding settlements.

The areas of Zaliznyanske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasovyi Yar, Kurdiumivka, Shyroka Balka, Druzhba, Hryhorivka, Maiorsk, and New York of Donetsk region were affected by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Russians ran unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Severne, Pobieda, and Maryinka in Donetsk region. Eighteen settlements, including Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, Russian troops are on defensive, and in some areas they are trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. More than 35 districts came under Russia’s artillery fire, including Novosilka and Vremivka of Donetsk region, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole and Kamianske of Zaporizhia region, as well as Kherson, Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaivka, and Antonivka of Kherson region. As a result of enemy shelling, civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Throughout the day, Ukraine’s Air Force inflicted 10 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, while missile and artillery units hit two control points, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, Russia’s military death toll in Ukraine has already reached 153,120. Also, Ukraine’s defense forces destroyed 3,414 enemy tanks, 6,692 armored combat vehicles, 302 warplanes, and many other equipment units.

