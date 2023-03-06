Battle of Bakhmut reaches climax – Ukraine Ground Forces commander

06.03.2023

The battles for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region have reached the point of the highest tension as Russian invaders brought in additional forces that are part of the Wagner Group.

This was reported by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Ukrinform wrote, referring to the Defense Ministry’s press service.

The report says on Sunday, March 5, Sirskyi once again visited the military defending Bakhmut and the city suburbs.

“The enemy threw into the battle Wagner’s additional forces. Our soldiers are courageously defending their positions in the north of Bakhmut, trying to prevent encirclement,” the commander noted.

The effort to repel the onslaught on this bridgehead has been going on for several months, and throughout this time, all attempts by the invasion forces to seize the city have been thwarted.

“Our defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying a large amount of equipment, forcing Wagner’s best assault units into battle, and shrinking the enemy’s offensive potential,” the colonel-general emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening Ukraine’s positions in Bakhmut.

