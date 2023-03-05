Work out the title: Shoigu demands from the Russian general to capture the Ukrainian Ugledar at any cost

At any cost, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu demands from General Muradov to capture the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is by capturing Vuhledar that Colonel-General Muradov should “work out” the next rank, which he received in February for the report on the “successes” of the 155th Marine Brigade in the Vuhledar direction.

“According to the available information, the brigade leadership and servicemen refuse to again launch a senseless offensive, in which the stupid leadership sends them to storm the well-fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces without any support and training,” the General Staff said in a statement.

