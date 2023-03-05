Ukrainian military destroy enemy gun, MLRS on Kinburn Spit

05.03.2023 16:46

Ukraine’s missile and artillery units have destroyed a Russian artillery gun and multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the Kinburn Spit.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The effective work of our missile and artillery units through accurate targeted strikes on the enemy’s firing positions on the Kinburn Spit has knocked out of service one artillery gun and one multiple launch rocket system,” the report states.

Additionally, an ammunition depot set up by Russian occupiers on the Kinburn Spit was hit and detonated.

