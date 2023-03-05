The Armed Forces sent almost a thousand more occupiers to hell (infographic)

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:29, 03/05/23

Two dozen Russian armored vehicles and artillery systems were reduced to ashes.

The Armed Forces sent almost a thousand more occupiers to hell / photo t.me_V_Zelenskiy_official

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated the data on the total combat losses of Russians in the war against our country.

As of March 5, the enemy’s personnel losses reached 153,120. Of them, 930 were liquidated in the last day, the summary says.

In addition, since February 24, 2022, the Russian occupiers have lost in Ukraine:

Advertisement: 0:06

tanks ‒ 3414 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,692 (+9) units,

artillery systems – 2426 (+12) units,

RSZV – 488 (+1) units,

air defense means ‒ 248 (+1) units,

aircraft – 302 (+0) units,

helicopters – 289 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 2071 (+5),

cruise missiles ‒ 873 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5299 (+10) units,

of special equipment ‒ 232 (+2).

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine – basic data

Experts expect that March will show another record of losses on the battlefield.

The beginning of the month is already filled with reports about the destruction of rare enemy equipment. In particular, at the beginning of the month, the classified Russian spy drone complex “Kartograph” was shot down .

And on March 4, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine engineered the Zemledelie remote mining system. This is the first documented case of destruction of this technique.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter and seven drones of the Russian occupation forces.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...