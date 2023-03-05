Russians go into battle with shovels, which shows low-tech nature of their actions – British Intelligence

5 MARCH 2023

The Russian command is continuing to insist on offensive actions leading to close combat involving poorly equipped Russian infantry.

Source: Report from the the UK Ministry of Defence

In late February 2023, Russian mobilised reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only “firearms and shovels”. The “shovels” are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.

One of the reservists described being “neither physically nor psychologically” prepared for the action.

As the Defence Ministry reports, the lethality of the standard-issue MPL-50 entrenching tool is particularly mythologised in Russia. Little changed since it was designed in 1869, its continued use as a weapon highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise much of the war.

“Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine. This is probably a result of the Russian command continuing to insist on offensive action largely consisting of dismounted infantry, with less support from artillery fire because Russia is short of munitions,” the report states.

Background: On 4 March, the UK Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian defence of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is under increasing pressure, and intense fighting is taking place in the city and its surroundings.

