Kraken fighters showed how they destroyed an observation tower in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva22:04, 05.03.23

The “tentacles” of the Kraken turned out to be quite long.

Ukrainian fighters do everything to protect our country. On Sunday, March 5, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, an autonomous observation tower was destroyed with the help of a drone.

Thus, a separate reconnaissance and subversive unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Kraken special unit, used a kamikaze drone to demolish the Grenadier autonomous observation tower in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The published footage shows the drone crashing into the tower, followed by an explosion. It is likely that the Ukrainian fighters made the observation post of the Russians unusable in the near future.

