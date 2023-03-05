“Hell’s weekend” continues: in Melitopol there were explosions at the bases of the occupiers

Nadia Pryshlyak23:15, 05.03.23

According to the mayor, after this week more than 100 occupiers from Melitopol will return “in black bags”.

Two explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhia region. Probably destroyed two bases of occupiers.

“According to preliminary information, the two evening explosions in the temporarily occupied Melitopol region destroyed two military bases of the occupiers at once,” Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel.

The mayor added that it is necessary to wait for confirmation from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

