An explosion and a powerful fire broke out in the suburbs of Moscow (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva22:52, 05.03.23

It is noted that the pillar of fire rose to 20 meters

A powerful explosion thundered on Sunday, March 5, in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. The incident occurred at the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant.

It is noted that after the explosion, a very strong fire started at the plant. The column of flame rose to 20 meters

“A big fire at Moskoks (Moscow coke and gas plant) in Vidnoy. At first an explosion was heard, after which the column of flame rose to 20 meters,” – says the message of the Mash Telegram channel.

At the same time, it is stated that the fire covered 200 square meters.

Later it became known that a pump column with benzene caught fire in Vidny near Moscow. Previously, there were no casualties. At the moment, the fire is already contained.

Fires in Russia – what is known

On the territory of the Russian Federation, fires and explosions have been happening more and more often in the last year. Thus, on February 25, defenders of Ukraine struck the positions of the Russians four times , as a result of which the radar station of the occupiers was hit.

On February 28, new explosions rang out in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia .

In turn, the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said that he knows nothing about the causes of incidents in Russian regions, because this is the territory of the Russians.

