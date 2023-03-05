A Russian sanctioned ship with military cargo entered the Black Sea through the Bosphorus – an analyst

Anastasia Gorbacheva18:33, 05.03.23

It is noted that the dry cargo was coming from SyriaA Russian ship under sanctions entered the Black Sea through the Bosphorus. There may be military cargo from Syria on board the container ship.

“Repatriation of military equipment: the Russian-flagged ship Sparta IV, owned by SC SOUTH LLC, which is under US Treasury sanctions, passed through the Bosphorus towards the Black Sea en route from Tartus to Novorossiysk with military cargo,” a member of the independent consulting firm reported on Twitter Yoruk Ishik’s Bosphorus Observer vessel tracking firm.

At the same time, he noted that the ship is civilian only in name.

According to NavalNews, for the passage through the Bosphorus, the crew of the Sparta IV reported a draft of 6.2 meters, indicating a heavy load. Before entering the Bosphorus, the vessel was accompanied by the Steregushchy missile corvette of the Russian Navy.

It is worth noting that Turkey controls the Bosphorus Strait.

