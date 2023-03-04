Ukrainian forces likely to prepare for controlled withdrawal from Bakhmut – ISW

Marta Gichko 06:23, 04.03.23 UNIAN

At the same time, the invaders will not necessarily be able to quickly capture the city in this case because of the fortification of the outskirts of Bakhmut prepared by the Ukrainians.

The defense forces will probably withdraw from Bakhmut in a controlled manner / photo facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian troops are likely creating conditions for a controlled withdrawal from Bakhmut , Donetsk region.

As noted in a new report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the battle for Bakhmut began in May 2022. Geolocation footage released on March 3 confirms that Ukrainian troops blew up two critical bridges in the Bakhmut area – one across the Bakhmutovka River in the northeast of Bakhmut and one along the Khromovo-Bakhmut highway in the west of the city.

“The preventive destruction of the bridges likely indicates that Ukrainian forces may be trying to interfere with Russian movement in eastern Bakhmut and limit potential Russian exit routes from Bakhmut to the west,” the report says.

As analysts recalled, on February 28, adviser to the President of Ukraine Alexander Rodnyansky said that, if necessary, Ukrainian forces could withdraw from their positions in Bakhmut. According to him, Ukraine has fortified the territory west of Bakhmut so that even if the Ukrainian troops start to retreat, the Russian troops will not necessarily be able to quickly capture the entire city.

“If the Ukrainian military command deems it necessary to retreat from Bakhmut, it will, judging by the statements and reports of the actions of the Ukrainian military, carry out a limited and controlled withdrawal from the especially difficult sections of eastern Bakhmut,” analysts say.

https://www.unian.net/war/ukrainskie-voyska-veroyatno-gotovyatsya-kontroliruemo-otoyti-iz-bahmuta-isw-12166617.html

Like this: Like Loading...