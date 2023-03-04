Saudi Arabia sent 3 humanitarian aid planes to Ukraine: what was handed over

Vitaly Saenko14:38, 04.03.23

The help contains 135 powerful generators from 20 to 400 kW, warm blankets, hygiene products.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 100 million US dollars.

“Saudi Arabia sent 3 planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This happened as part of a $100 million program,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Telegram.

In particular, 135 powerful generators from 20 to 400 kW, warm blankets, and hygiene products are among the aid. They will be distributed across six regions to respond to the urgent needs of thousands of people.

