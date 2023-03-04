Rheinmetall Group negotiating construction of tank factory in Ukraine

4 MARCH 2023

The new Panther

German arms concern Rheinmetall is negotiating the construction of a tank factory in Ukraine.

Source: Armin Papperger, the Head of the company, as European Pravda reports with reference to Spiegel.

“The Rheinmetall plant can be built in Ukraine for about 200 million euros,” Papperger said.

According to him, the plant could produce up to 400 Panther main battle tanks per year. He called the talks with the Ukrainian government “promising.” Papperger hopes for a solution “within the next two months.”

Panther is the concept of a new tank, which the Rheinmetall concern presented in summer 2022. This is a development based on Leopard 2 and is most convenient for countries that already have Leopards in service. In the following months, Ukraine should receive first such tanks from the allies.

The Head of Rheinmetall is convinced that the plant can be protected from Russian air raids. “Air defence won’t be difficult,” he said.

Papperger believes that Ukraine needs from 600 to 800 tanks to win the war. “Even if Germany gives up all 300 Leopard 2 tanks available in the Bundeswehr, it will still be too little,” he said.

To date, Rheinmetall produces about 250 tanks per year. “We are working at full speed. We have already put into operation more than 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and by the end of the year, there will be about 100 of them. Of the 50 Leopard 2A4 tanks, about 30 are ready. There are also about 100 older Leopard 1 models, of which we can restore 88 cars,” Papperger said.

He believes that the war will last “probably for years.” “The Western allies are sending enough weapons there for Ukraine to defend itself, but today the Ukrainians do not have enough equipment to fully reclaim their territory,” he explained.

