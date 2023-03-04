MEANWHILE IN RUSSIA | News Update March 2, 2023

This guy is one of a few good Russians in the world. He’s an economist that lived in the US for a long time, before returning to Russia. He escaped the draft and got himself and family out of the place. He’s well worth listening to, and gives the rundown of what’s really happening in the shithole.
In this episode he destroys Putler”s propaganda about the Russian economy, and the introduction of food stamps in Russia.
2 comments
I posted a comment today which also illustrates RuSSia’s demographic and economic catastrophe in the making.
Not sure it’s in the making, I think it arrived already.