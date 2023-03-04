German Rheinmetall wants to buy almost 100 Leopard 1s for Ukraine

March 4, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Rheinmetall wants to buy almost 100 Leopards for Ukraine 1

Recently, it became known that the powerful German arms concern Rheinmetall is negotiating with the Ukrainian government on the construction of a tank plant in our country. However, the assistance initiated by the concern does not end there.

Earlier, the head of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that Ukraine needs from 600 to 800 tanks to win the war. Therefore, he obviously decided to help not only with the plant, but also with finished equipment.

Nearly 100 Leopard 1 tanks

Thus, Western media reports that Rheinmetall wants to buy another 96 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from the Swiss defense firm Ruag. She bought these tanks back in 2016 in Italy, where the equipment is still located today.

However, not all of these tanks will be ready to immediately go to the front to the military of Ukraine, because the purchased equipment is used and inactive. Most of them are still to be renovated. So, earlier Papperger emphasized that out of about 100 old Leopard 1 models, the concern can restore 88.



Difficulties in implementing the idea

However, not everything is so simple with the implementation of this plan. According to the Swiss media Tages-Anzeiger, Ruag discussed the idea with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and received a negative response.



What is known about Leopard 1

Tanks Leopard 1 are the first such vehicles created in Germany after the end of World War II. And they were accepted into service in 1965. However, it is worth noting that the Leopard 1 has a number of modifications, the main of which is the 1987 A5.

So, the Leopard 1A5 weapon control system – EMES 18, created on the basis of the Leopard 2 tank control system. It is somewhere at the level of Soviet tanks of the late 80s, such as the T-64BV, T-72B, T-80, if not better , because it has much better aiming devices and night mode.

For five upgrades, the German tank also significantly increased its protection , received a weapon stabilizer, a new aiming and computerized fire control system.

The firepower of the rifled gun of such a tank with a caliber of 105 millimeters is not bad, because the armor penetration of a NATO armor-piercing sub-caliber projectile is 450-500 millimeters at a distance of 2 km.

