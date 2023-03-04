German Rheinmetall wants to buy almost 100 Leopard 1s for Ukraine

March 4, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
Recently, it became known that the powerful German arms concern Rheinmetall is negotiating with the Ukrainian government on the construction of a tank plant in our country. However, the assistance initiated by the concern does not end there.
Earlier, the head of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that Ukraine needs from 600 to 800 tanks to win the war. Therefore, he obviously decided to help not only with the plant, but also with finished equipment.
Nearly 100 Leopard 1 tanks
Thus, Western media reports that Rheinmetall wants to buy another 96 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from the Swiss defense firm Ruag. She bought these tanks back in 2016 in Italy, where the equipment is still located today.
However, not all of these tanks will be ready to immediately go to the front to the military of Ukraine, because the purchased equipment is used and inactive. Most of them are still to be renovated. So, earlier Papperger emphasized that out of about 100 old Leopard 1 models, the concern can restore 88.
Difficulties in implementing the idea
However, not everything is so simple with the implementation of this plan. According to the Swiss media Tages-Anzeiger, Ruag discussed the idea with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and received a negative response.
What is known about Leopard 1
- Tanks Leopard 1 are the first such vehicles created in Germany after the end of World War II. And they were accepted into service in 1965. However, it is worth noting that the Leopard 1 has a number of modifications, the main of which is the 1987 A5.
- So, the Leopard 1A5 weapon control system – EMES 18, created on the basis of the Leopard 2 tank control system. It is somewhere at the level of Soviet tanks of the late 80s, such as the T-64BV, T-72B, T-80, if not better , because it has much better aiming devices and night mode.
- For five upgrades, the German tank also significantly increased its protection , received a weapon stabilizer, a new aiming and computerized fire control system.
- The firepower of the rifled gun of such a tank with a caliber of 105 millimeters is not bad, because the armor penetration of a NATO armor-piercing sub-caliber projectile is 450-500 millimeters at a distance of 2 km.
I will buy Rheinmetall stocks. This company has risen to be a real friend of Ukraine. Does anyone know of another company that does for Ukraine what Rheinmetall does? I don’t.
But, they should refrain from going to the Swiss for this. The Swiss are a filthy gang, a pack of crooks who earn billions from drug cartels, arms dealers, African tinpot dictators and every other scum bucket on this planet. It also refuses to help Ukraine, leaving it to fend for itself. Remember all of this if you even think about going there for vacation or doing business with these gangsters.
